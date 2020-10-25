PORTLAND – Born in Freeport, N.Y. in 1931, Colleen grew up with a fondness for her extended family and excursions to nearby Jones Beach. Colleen graduated from Freeport High in 1949 and after a brief modeling career in N.Y.C., attended UC Berkeley in California, where her daughter, Julie was born. After finishing her degree in education at Hofstra College in New York, Colleen taught 1st grade in the Freeport school system. In 1967, Colleen moved to Maine with Julie, where she married Fred Webster. Colleen found her true calling running Homewood Inn, an old-fashioned American resort on the coast of Maine. Every morning, Colleen could be seen making her rounds, checking the buildings and tidying up her flower gardens before going to work in the Inn’s office. Over the next 35 years she created and maintained Homewood’s reservations system and ran the front office. During the off-season, Colleen and Fred were avid travelers. Greece, Egypt, and Alaska were some of their most cherished destinations.Colleen loved cats and nurtured many Siamese over the years. Her beloved Willie went with her when she moved to the Fallbrook Woods memory care facility in June, 2015. During her time at Fallbrook Woods, she was able to enjoy watching movies with friends, chatting with the staff, and was particularly fond of the Wednesday wine and cheese parties. Her family is so grateful to the staff at Fallbrook for the care she received. Colleen lost her battle with dementia and Parkinson’s on Oct. 14, 2020.Colleen is predeceased by her parents, Elmer George (Mac) and Rebecca O’Donnell McKinley; her brother, Kenneth McKinley; and her husband, Fred Webster; and stepson, Frederick “Jeff” Webster.She is survived by daughters, Julie Slayton Frank and husband Andrew Frank of Merida, Mexico, Sally Webster of Brooklyn; six grandsons, Greg Frank, Theo Terriga, Jeff and Jim Leeman, and Drew and Chad Webster; and four great-grandchildren.At this time there will be no memorial service due to Covid-19. Family and friends will have a memorial in 2021. Memorial donations can be made in her name toMidcoast Maine Cat Recovery and Rehabilitation Program,16 Winter St.Bath ME 04530,https://www.pawinthedoor.org.

