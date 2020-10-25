ALFRED – Laurence Edwin Smart passed away on Oct. 21, 2020 at the age of 89, at home with his beloved wife, Beverly, after a period of declining health.

Laurence was born in Lincoln on August 12, 1931 to Laurence Edwin Smart Sr. and Ethel Emerson Smart. He grew up in Lincoln and graduated from Mattanawcook Academy in 1947. Laurence also attended the University of Maine and graduated with a B.S. in 1952.

Laurence married Shirley Kinney in 1953. Together they raised seven children until Shirley’s death in 1992.

Laurence married Beverly Averill Jarvis of Kennebunk in 1996.

Laurence greatest love was his family. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren and was known to give the best hugs around! All the family dogs loved Laurence.

Laurence enjoyed fishing, hunting and canoeing on Maine’s beautiful lakes. He had many retirement jobs, but his favorite one was working as a caretaker in the Wells Cemetery at the age of 80. He belonged to the Wells/Ogunquit Senior Center where he played cribbage. He was a member of the Fitness Nut Gym with his wife Beverly. He also enjoyed their cat, Mel, who kissed him every day he was ill, even though Mel was a wild one.

Laurence was predeceased by his first wife, Shirley, to whom he was married to for 39 years; brothers, David Smart and Gary Wayne Smart of Lincoln and sister, Ethel Elaine Smart Johnston of N. Kingston, R.I.

Laurence is survived by his wife, Beverly Jarvis Smart; brother, Quenton Smart of Fort Kent, sisters, Margaret Smart Tismer of St. Paul, Minn. and Dorothy Smart Holmes of Lincoln; as well as his children, Sharon Jarvis Cunningham, Michael Jarvis and wife Linda, Verna Wilson and husband Leo, Laurence Smart III and wife Sandra, David Smart and Cathy, Jeffrey Smart and wife Marge all of Lincoln, and Richard Smart of Winn; his stepchildren, Rhonda Brooks of Arundel, Karen Jarvis Littlefield of Lyman, Laurie Humphrey of Puerto Rico, Eugene Jarvis of Saco and Walter Laurence Jarvis of Alfred. Laurence was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will always be remembered for giving the best hugs ever!

Funeral services will not be held at this time. Please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign Laurence’s guest book and leave memories and condolences for the family.

