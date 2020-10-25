GORHAM – Glenna I. Bernard passed away on Oct. 22, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after a three-year battle with ovarian cancer.

Glenna was born in Waterville on Dec. 1, 1945 to Gwendolyn F. Casey Boyd and Lannas Josiah Boyd. She graduated from Waterville High School and later Berkshire Christian College in Lenox, Mass. in 1966. Glenna went on to marry her best friend and love of her life, Robert H. Bernard in 1966. Glenna and Robert would have celebrated their fifty-fourth wedding anniversary on Nov. 11 of this year.

Glenna was a strong and resilient woman. Despite the difficulty of losing her first child, Timothy A. Bernard, to a three-year battle with brain cancer, Glenna had the astounding propensity to keep Timothy alive through her remembrance of Timothy’s life fulfilled by his wit and immense talent. Sharing stories of Tim would often bring a radiant glow upon her face capable of lighting up any room.

Glenna was a wonderful and devoted mother to her surviving children, Peter Bernard of Milford with whom she enjoyed spending holidays and annual outings with and her loving daughter Deborah Bernard Lunt of South Portland with whom she spoke with every single day. Glenna enjoyed the fellowship of her numerous friends, limited only by the people she hadn’t had the chance to meet yet. It was not uncommon for her to make life-long friends while standing in line at the grocery store.

Glenna worked in the guidance office for the Windham School Department for many years and later for Clark Insurance. She was an active member of the Portland Veteran of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. She was a veracious reader, loved to travel and enjoyed trips all over the world with her loving husband, friends and family. Glenna had an extensive collection of cookbooks from the United States and from around the world. She loved to watch tennis, football, along with other interests.

Glenna is survived by her by sister, Joanne Philbrook; husband, Robert H. Bernard; son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Michelle Bernard and their children, Alexander and Elizabeth; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Peter Lunt and their son, Andrew.

The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at the Oncology department in Scarborough and the wonderful staff at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

A time of visitation to share memories with Glenna’s family will be held on Thursday, Oct., 29 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home in Portland, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A private intimate memorial will be held at a later date. To share memories with Glenna’s family or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com

In leu of flowers donations in Glenna’s name can be made to the Maine Cancer Foundation

170 US Rte 1, Suite 250

Falmouth, ME 04105

Guest Book