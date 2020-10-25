PORTLAND – Eric J. Selberg, of Portland and Cousins Island, Yarmouth, passed away unexpectedly of a heart condition on the morning of Oct. 21, 2020. He was the son of the late LCDR Wayne Selberg, USN, and Edna J. (Norris) Selberg. He was born on Okinawa, Japan in 1964.

He moved to Maine when he was 11 years old and attended Yarmouth schools. He was a graduate of Technical Careers Institute of Connecticut.

Eric worked for the family tour boat business, Eagle Boat Tours, on the Portland Waterfront for several years. He served as first mate to his beloved father, Captain Wayne and piloted the Kristy K and Fish Hawk where he was a favorite of tourists as he regaled them with his witty jokes in his thick Maine accent.

He served in the Merchant Marine and other marine positions due to his love of the sea and technical abilities. Eric epitomized the phrase “Jack of all Trades;” he was self-employed for many years as a contractor and had a tremendous work ethic. At the time of his passing he was working in the automotive department of Walmart in Scarborough.

Eric lived his life to the fullest, he was a sensitive soul with a huge heart. He was devoted to his family and friends and told them often how much he loved them. He was quick with a laugh and a joke and had an impish grin. He was loved by all who knew him, and he was steadfastly loyal. Most people did not know he was a beautiful writer- his poetry and other writings expressed his love of family, friends and faith in God.

Eric was devoted to the love of his life, Kandy-Sue Sheehan and her children and grandchildren. He found happiness, love and joy in the home they created together. The Selberg family will be eternally grateful to her for her love and support. He will be greatly and sadly missed by his loving family and many friends.

He was predeceased by his father, J. Wayne Selberg Sr.; and niece, Brenna K. Richardson of Vermont.

He is survived by his mother Edna J. Selberg, Roger C. Bowker Sr., of Yarmouth; and his loving partner, Kandy-Sue Sheehan, of Portland, and her children Josselyn, Kevin and Justin Parizo, and her beloved grandchildren; his sister, Karen R. Richardson and her husband Dennis Richardson of White River Jct., Vt., his brother Jay Selberg of Yarmouth, and his sister, Kristy Selberg of Yarmouth. He is also survived by his nephew, Ian Richardson and his wife Jessica Richardson of Windham and Heather Richardson and her children of Massachusetts. He is survived by an uncle, aunts; and many cousins whom he adored.

Eric was a proud fourth-generation Cousin Islander and will be buried on his beloved Cousins Island in a private graveside service. There will be an opportunity for extended family and friends to celebrate his life at a service to be determined.

“The Lord is close to the broken hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” Psalms 34:18

To share memories of Eric or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

Guest Book