BUXTON – Anneliese K. Bonner, 94, passed away on Oct. 24, 2020 at The Gorham House.She was born on Oct. 13, 1926, a daughter of the late Peter and Katherine Kurtz.Anneliese was educated in Germany and married retired U.S. Army Maj. Robert A. Bonner.Together, they moved to the United States in 1964. When her husband retired from the service in 1967, they moved to Buxton.Anneliese loved Buxton. She volunteered for many organizations and was a longtime member of the Buxton Garden Club and the Bar Mills Community Church.She is predeceased by her husband, Robert, in 2000.Anna is survived by her niece, Inga and her husband Gero Zenner and their children, Andreas, Elizabeth, and Christina; and grandchildren.Anna wanted to give a special thanks and I love you to her dear friends and neighbors, Phil and Jane Cummings who took care of her.Phil and Jane Cummings want to thank Anna’s longtime friends, Swede and Judy Sjulander, traveling companion, Linda Hill, devoted friend and housekeeper, Joanna Childs, friend, Petra Ramsdell whom she spoke German with, her faithful friends, Bertie and Richard, and her beloved church family.Visitation will be held on Thursday Oct. 29 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Dr., Buxton. A funeral service will follow at the church at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Bayview Cemetery in South Portland.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

