HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. – Robert “Bob” Chase Brackett, husband of the late Lillis Clark Brackett, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. He was born on Oct. 10, 1926 in Augusta, the son of Robert Emerson Brackett and May Baker Chase Brackett, both originally from Limington.

He grew up in Portland, graduating from Deering High School in June 1944. He enlisted in the Navy V-12 program and spent the next four years at Iowa State College, where he earned a B.S. degree in electrical engineering. He was the top graduate in electrical engineering. Along with the degree, he was a member of Tau Beta Pi and Eta Kappa Nu honoraries. Then he moved to the south side of Chicago where he earned a master’s degree at the University of Chicago, School of Business, majoring in production management. There he became a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma, business honorary.

After graduating from the University of Chicago, Bob went to work for Zenith Radio as a tube engineer where he determined whether radio type tube rejects in television sets were the responsibility of the tube manufacturer, production, or design engineering. Later he was involved in production and inventory management and retired after 39 years with the title of Manager of Corporate Material Planning responsible for reporting and controlling a $40,000,000 inventory and for the functions of requisitioning, change order planning and surplus obsolete disposition. Later he worked for their subsidiary, Zenith Data Systems as project manager.

He was a past master of the Northern DuPage Lodge #1147 AF&AM. He was president of the Chicago Chapter of APICS during the year that they achieved phenomenal growth and won the coveted Eisner Award. He was certified at the fellow level in APICS and as a purchasing manager by the National Association of Purchasing Management. He served the Boy Scouts of DuPage County, Ill. for 17 years beginning as assistant scout master followed by scoutmaster and later committee chairman.

Following his retirement, Bob moved to Hendersonville, N.C. During the time he lived in Dellwood, he was treasurer and helped write their covenants. He volunteered at AARP Tax Aide for 15 years. His hobbies were primarily woodworking and genealogy. He was a member of the Apple Country Woodcrafters and made wooden toys which ACWC give to agencies such as Mainstay, the Salvation Army, the Police Department needy persons groups, the Sheriff’s Department, etc. He also volunteered at the Carolina Village Woodworking Shop. In his earlier days, he added a dormer and finished off the second floor of his first house, built a garage, and did other work on his homes. On the genealogy side, he can trace one line back to the Mayflower.

Bob was a member of the Maine Historical Society, the New England Historic Genealogical Society, the Limington Maine Historical Society, the Windham Maine Historical Society, the Henderson County Genealogical and Historical Society, the Western North Carolina Society for Genealogical Research, the Descents of Whaling Masters, the North Carolina Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors and their local chapter, the Mid-West Tool Collector’s Association, and the Early American Industries Association.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Lillis Margaret Clark Brackett; and by his parents.

He is survived by his four children, Mary Coffin and husband Peter, Wax Brackett and wife Marie, Robert Brackett and wife Debbie, and Margaret Hafer and husband Lance; by four grandchildren, Peter Coffin, Theo Brackett, Chase Brackett, and Rob Brackett; by one great-grandson, Russell William Brackett; and by his brother-in-law, William Clark and wife Barbara.

A private graveside service will be held in Massachusetts.

Shuler Funeral Home, 125 Orr’s Camp Road, is honored to be assisting his family. Condolences may be sent to the family through the website, http://www.shulerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army or Trinity Presbyterian Church in Hendersonville, N.C.

