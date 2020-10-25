DUXBURY, Mass. – Raymond Francis Manning, 85, passed away Oct. 21, 2020 at home.

He was born in Portland, Feb. 18, 1935, the first son of Francis and Lillian Manning. He grew up in Portland, went to local high school and graduated from Cheverus High School in 1953.

After high school he volunteered for the army in September 1954. He served as a military police officer (ski trooper) while stationed in Alaska for the majority of the Korean War. He was honorably discharged as a master sergeant in September 1956 and received the Good Conduct Medal.

After leaving the military he attended the Maine Vocational-Technical Institute and studied radio-television. He graduated in June, 1959.

He married Patricia Clowes of Portland in November, 1960. They moved to Massachusetts so Ray could begin his career at AT&T. He retired in 1990 as the Operations Manager where he managed the long-distance microwave and trans-atlantic cable.

After his retirement he took up the hobby of giving local government officials and anyone else that “opposed him” a hard time. To his families knowledge he is the only person to ever be reimbursed for time he spent waiting at a U.S. toll booth. He also received compensation for waiting on hold from the cable company, small department stores and other utility companies. He was also very proud of the fact that he never paid a late fee – ever!

He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Patricia, in September of 1979 after 20 years of marriage.

He is survived by their children, Stephen Manning (and wife Kathleen), Kimberly Lord (and husband John Lord), Ray Manning (and wife Robin), and Susan Manning (and John Davenport). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Theresa Manning, Patricia Manning, William Manning, Katherine Lord, Lindsay Manning, Jacob Lord and Andrew Manning. Raymond is also survived by his sister Patricia Campbell, brother James Manning (and his wife Trudy), and by his brother Philip (and wife Charlene).

Visiting hours celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the chapel on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 9:15 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. Following state mandates, masks are required. To view Ray’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

