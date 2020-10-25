SCARBOROUGH – Virginia “Ginny” Libby-Plummer, daughter of the late Harold A. Henderson and Esther Berry was born May 30, 1927, in Portland.

She attended school in Portland and graduated from Scarborough High School in 1945. Ginny was employed at Shop ‘n Save/Hannaford for 24 years and after retiring continued with her love of people and crafting and opened her own shop called Running Hill Country Crafts. Knitting, crocheting and painting woodwork occupied her time.

Given a second chance at love, Ginny renewed a friendship with Arnold E. Plummer Sr. and they were married in 2000. They enjoyed many years together traveling and lived as snowbirds until unable to make the trip south.

A long-time member of Scarborough Free Baptist Church, she served in many roles and on several committees, including being the first woman elected to chair the deacons, as well as singing in the choir and organizing the craft fairs held at the church.

Ginny is predeceased by her parents; her brother, Harold Henderson Jr.; her first husband Frank H. Libby and her second husband, Arnold Plummer.

Her beautiful life will be cherished in the lives of her children, Rennie Topham of Limerick, Deborah Dinsmore and her husband Denis of Scarborough, H. Michael Libby and his wife Donna of Hollis and Jeff F. Libby of Scarborough. Her grandchildren will always remember pool days and enjoying running about the farm and fields and include Bonnie, Rick, Trevis and Sarah Topham and Derek Dinsmore; as well as six great-grandchildren, Andrew, Ryan, Danica, Ben, Libby and Charlotte.

The family would like to thank the staff at Pine Point Nursing Center for their care of Ginny.

Visitation will be held between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Burial will be private.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Scarborough Free Baptist Church.

