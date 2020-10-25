SCARBOROUGH – Sumner Gary Hunnewell Sr., asleep in Jesus, was born in Scarborough on Sept. 2, 1936, son of Frederick Addison and Dorothea Grace (Libby) Hunnewell. He graduated from Scarborough High School in 1955, was the president of his class, and on the varsity basketball team. He married Shirley Ann Mayo soon after graduation.

He held a variety of jobs in sales. He was an avid stock car fan, having worked on or owned race cars at Beech Ridge Speedway since the 1960s. His car number was #20.

He retired to Florida, returning to Maine for the summers. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Port Charlotte Lodge 2121, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, USA, Punta Gorda Lodge 2606, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Port Charlotte Aerie 3296, and the Charlotte Harbor Parrot Head Club.

He subsequently married Jennie Fowler and Madolyn Quinlan.

He is survived by children, Teresa Lee Edwards (Keith), Sumner Gary Hunnewell Jr., (Sylvia) and Jeffrey Scott Hunnewell (Sylvia); four grandchildren, Amy Lynn Simonson (Jack), Sean Scott Edwards, Sumner Tristan Hunnewell (Shasta), and Rachel Elanor Hunnewell; and one great-grandchild, Charlotte Anne Simonson.

A graveside service will be held at Black Point Cemetery, Scarborough Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. Family and friends are welcome.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

