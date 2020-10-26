I, for one, am so glad that Edgar Allen Beem is no longer writing a column for The Forecaster. His constant vitriol, laser-focused on our president and his policies, won’t be missed. I urge all readers to consider the good things that have occurred during his tenure.

Tax cuts have put extra money in everyone’s pockets, the economy has grown by leaps and bounds, the unemployment numbers for minorities and women have never been lower, minimum wages have increased, manufacturing has come back, we have become energy-independent for the first time, black colleges and universities have benefited from federal funding, and the president’s quick response to COVID-19 through his ban on travel from China when the opposition insisted it was the wrong thing to do has likely saved countless lives.

For those of you who think the president would be a dictator, consider the fact that he has not usurped the states’ rights to govern themselves.

I expect all of us are sick of his tweets and hyperbole, but his policies rather than his personality should guide all thinking Americans in their decisions at the ballot box.

Deborah O’Neil, Ed.D.

Westport Island

