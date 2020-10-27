KENNEBUNK

17th annual All Souls’ Walk goes virtual

The Brick Store Museum’s 17th annual All Souls’ Walk will unfold this weekend in an online event. Due to the pandemic, and out of concern for the safety of its volunteers and visitors, the Museum has re-launched this long-time Halloween tradition as a virtual tour and self-guided cemetery walk.

The tour will feature 15 stops in Hope Cemetery, guided by a mysterious ghost host. General admission is $5, and comes with access to the recorded virtual tour plus a digital, printable map to walk through the cemetery. The All Souls’ Walk Package, for $20, comes with virtual tour access; a printed map for a self-guided tour; and a trick-or-treat package of goodies that would typically be served at the museum during the live event. All proceeds benefit the museum.

The narrated historical virtual walk begins at the museum at 117 Main St. and covers a half-mile loop through the cemetery, lasting approximately one hour. Costumed interpreters portray the historical figures, and share their stories of love, loss, and fate. Not too spooky, it’s a perfect activity for the whole family. Participants will virtually visit more than a dozen gravesites and learn local history through the fascinating and often tragic tales of residents from bygone eras.

Tickets must be purchased online at brickstoremuseum.org.

BRUNSWICK

Author to give talk on U.S. nationhood

Curtis Memorial Library will host an online author talk with Colin Woodard, author of “Union: The Struggle to Forge the Story of United States Nationhood” at 7 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom and streamed on Facebook Live.

The author of “American Nations” returns to the historical study of a fractured America by examining how a myth of national unity was created and fought over in the 19th century. Woodard contended that we have never been one America, but a collection of rival regional cultures. In his newest book “Union” Woodard asks the next question: When and how did we come to convince ourselves that we were “one nation” with a shared past, purpose and future? He shows how this effort quickly became a battle between defining the U.S. around its ideals and doing so based on preferred bloodlines, a struggle for the federation’s soul that continues today. Colin Woodard is a New York Times bestselling author, historian, and journalist who has reported from more than fifty countries and seven continents. Copies of his book will be on sale for this virtual event from co-sponsor Gulf of Maine Books. Attendees can purchase the book through by emailing the store, [email protected], or by calling 729-5083.

The Zoom link for the talk is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82282673877

AUGUSTA

Online series to give updates on Maine forests

Maine Woodland Owners will present the online series “Virtual Forestry Information Sessions” with Maine Forest Service director Patty Cormier from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Cormier will provide updates and information about forests in Maine and the Forest Service. There will also be time available for Cormier to answer questions from participants.

Cormier was the district forester in her home region of Franklin County when she was appointed head of the Maine Forest Service in May 2019. Throughout her career, she has worked on forestry matters and management both in Maine and in states out west. Recently, Cormier had been a member of the Maine Woodland Owners Board of Directors and was the Upper Kennebec Valley Chapter Leader for nearly a decade where she led education programs for woodland owners. In her current position, she emphasizes supporting other foresters in the state in order to serve the people in Maine.

Maine Woodland Owners, previously known as Small Woodland Owners Association of Maine, was formed 45 years ago as an educational organization dedicated to providing knowledge and technical support for Maine’s small woodland owners.

The event is open to the public and free of charge for Maine Woodland Owners members. Non-members are asked to provide a suggested donation of $10 per event. To register for this and future events visit mainewoodlandowners.org and click on “Events.”

SCARBOROUGH

Join Zoom event on marsh birds

Join Linda Woodard, Scarborough Marsh Audubon Center director and Friends of Scarborough Marsh board member for the online Sustainability Series talk “The Birds of Scarborough Marsh” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.

Woodard will talk about the hundreds of bird species that use this unique ecosystem as a migratory stopover, summer nesting ground, and feeding area, and a few live there year round. Special attention will be given to several threatened and endangered species that depend on the marsh for survival and the factors that threaten their survival. This event is co-hosted by the Friends of Scarborough Marsh.

All are welcome to join Zoom at https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/85963180695pwd=MTc1U01oQTJpSUViYjc3VkRHR0laZz09.

CAMDEN

History re-enactor to give presentation on muskets

The Camden Public Library will host local historic re-enactor Bill Payson for an online presentation entitled “Muskets of the American Revolution” at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

In 1775, at the beginning of the American War of Independence, the men who stood up to the British Regulars were farmers, laborers, and artisans. Most procured their own weapons and fought without pay against overwhelming odds. In this program, Payson will discuss the New England Fowler, the British 1st model Long Land pattern musket, the French ’63 Charlieville, and related equipment.

Payson has been involved with historic re-enacting since 1990. He began as a member of the 1st and 2nd New Hampshire Regiments and is a longtime member of Harmon’s Snowshoemen, a group of New England military re-enactors who portray frontier soldiers from 1623-1783. Payson is a board member of the Colonel Paul Wentworth House, an educational and cultural center in Rollinsford, N.H., and he collaborated with author Denis Hambucken on the book Soldier of the American Revolution: A Visual Reference.

This program is part of the library’s month-long “Discover History” series and will be held on the Zoom meeting platform. Email [email protected] to request a link to attend.

Nonprofit, paper host panel on Arctic affairs

Join the Camden Conference and Portland Press Herald for a virtual panel discussion on Maine’s growing engagement in Arctic affairs and the importance of the Arctic to Maine’s economy at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday online.

This event is an opportunity to learn more about increasing trade, investment, educational exchanges, and collaborative activity between Maine entities and those of the North Atlantic.

The panel will be moderated by Carol Coultas, business projects editor of Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram. Panelists include Dana Eidsness, Director of the Maine North Atlantic Development Office (MENADO), Holly Parker, Director of UNE North, Jon Nass, CEO of the Maine Port Authority, and Peter Handy, President and CEO of Bristol Seafood.

This special event is presented by the Camden Conference and the Portland Press Herald in anticipation of the 34th annual Camden Conference – The Geopolitics of the Arctic: A Region in Peril, livestreamed from the Camden Opera House and around the world, Feb.20-21, 2021.

To register, go to: masthead.zoom.us/webinar/register/8016020117205/WN_SN5_g1WbRSSy9AsIpVosDg

DAMARISCOTTA

Library hosts apple expert in online talk

Skidompha Library’s Chats with Champions will host a talk with Maine’s own heritage apple expert and pomologist John Bunker at 10 a.m. Thursday at 184 Main St.

Bunker will speak on the topic of “The Maine Heritage Orchard: What is it and why should we care.”

During the 19th century, hundreds of apple varieties were grown in Maine but by the early 20th century, small diversified farms had given way to large orchards of Macs and Cortlands. Come hear how apples are a part of Maine’s heritage and what we can learn about our ancestors by growing their trees and eating the fruit they selected, named, and handed down to us. Preservationists are now racing against time to save the last of these lost varieties before they are gone forever.

Bunker will talk about his work to identify Maine’s ancient apple trees and preserve these heritage apple varieties. His book, “Apples and the Art of Detection,” about the old varieties and why we should rescue them will be available to purchase at Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop.

To join this online chat, through Zoom, visit Skidompha’s website at skidompha.org.

LOVELL

Church puts on COVID-19 safe Halloween event

The Lovell United Church of Christ will host a Halloween drive-up trick-or-treat and photo booth event for families from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the church parking lot at 1174 Main St.

This will be a free event and safety will be the top priority. You will be able to drive up and each child in the car will receive a treat bag. You can then pull ahead to the photo booth where families can step out of the car and take their own picture.

Church thrift shop to sell bag of clothes for $2

The Lovell United Church of Christ Thrift Shop will offer a $2 per bag sale of store items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at 1174 Main St.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the shop is limited to just 8 patrons at a time, who are required to wear masks and hand sanitize. There will be no trying on of clothing or shoes.

