The Maine Democratic Party is so desperate to help Sara Gideon that they sent me, a registered Republican, a mailer comparing Republican Sen. Susan Collins to not their own candidate but Max Linn.

This was an obvious attempt, almost Wile E. Coyote-esque, intending to get members of Collins’ base to waste their vote on a third-party candidate.

With Bath Iron Works’ future and other important issues facing Mainers, the prospect of Sen. Collins becoming either the chair or ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and her being one of the most effective deal makers in Congress, we’d have to be insane to give her up for a rubber-stamp-for-her-caucus junior back-bencher for whom the odds of reaching across the aisle and getting things done is as remote as the Road Runner actually getting foiled with the help of one of those quirky Acme Corporation traps.

I’m with Susan Collins.

Matthew Mower

Brunswick

