As an environmental lawyer, a lifelong supporter of raising the minimum wage and an advocate for affordable housing as a Community Housing of Maine board member, it is hard for me to urge a “no” vote on exactly these issues. But I must.

The concepts behind referendum questions A, C, D and E deserve thoughtful and careful consideration by our City Council. But as drafted, the code changes that these referendum questions will effect do not achieve what they reach for.

As a former city Planning Board member I know what the negative impact will be if these referendum items are passed: less, not more affordable housing, and fewer, not more jobs. Good intentions do not always make for good policy. Such is the case here. Please vote “no” on Questions A, C, D and E.

Elizabeth Boepple
Portland

