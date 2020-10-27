SCARBOROUGH – Thomas “Tom” W. Cushman died peacefully on October 24, 2020, at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Scarborough, with family by his side. He was 73. He was born in Portland, on July 21, 1947, where he lived most of his life.

He graduated from Portland High School in 1966 and then joined the U.S. Army where he trained as an infantryman and finance clerk. After serving a year in Vietnam, he returned home on leave and married his high school sweetheart, Joan (Kennedy) on April 6, 1968. He then served a year in Germany before being honorably discharged in 1969.

Tom was always a hard and dedicated worker. As a young man in high school, he was a caddy at the Portland Country Club and later went to work for Springer’s Jewelers. Almost immediately after his discharge from the Army, he got a job with the Maine Central Railroad at Rigby Yard in South Portland where he was a car knocker before being promoted to foreman. In the 1980s, he took on an additional job, working part-time as a commercial/industrial electrician for Associated Electric in South Portland. Upon retirement from the railroad, he worked full-time as an electrician until Multiple Sclerosis forced him to retire.

Tom battled MS for over 25 years. In the early years of the disease, he was plagued, at times, by excruciating headaches and fatigue, but he seldom complained, and he rarely let it slow him down. Although MS substantially affected his quality of life, he did not let the disease define him. He chose to live his life as normally and as vibrantly as he could, and for several years, many were not aware of his daily struggles. However, MS slowly overtook him beginning with paralysis of his legs, and slowly, the rest of his body. He was blessed with a good temperament and a sharp mind—he enjoyed playing trivia games with friends and family. When his body succumbed to the degenerative effects of MS, he maintained his wit and was a sought-out source for advice and wisdom.

Tom was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Harriett (McIntyre) Cushman, and his sister, Carol Ann Peters Roland.

He is survived by his wife, Joan, of South Portland, and their children: Barry (and wife, Heather) Cushman of Windham and Cheryl Sanchez of Portland. He is also survived by his five grandchildren whom he loved and adored, Kelsey, Rachel, and Julia Cushman, and Nicholas and Michaela Sanchez; his aunt, Betty Cushman, of Portland; brothers and sisters Joseph (and Charlotte) of Bangor, George (and Joyce) of Burlington, Mass, Gail (and Harry) Clements of Gray, and Terrance (and Gayle) of Windham; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

The family invites you to visiting hours at Jones, Rich, & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford Street, Portland, on Wednesday, October 28, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home on Thursday October 29, at 9:30, followed by a noon committal at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale. Both services will be streamed live on our Facebook page if you are unable to attend.

You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple

Sclerosis Society.

Guest Book