Edward C. Hunt 1935 – 2020 PHIPPSBURG – Edward C. Hunt, 85, of Hunt Street, died Friday October 23, 2020, at his home. He was born in Bath on October 16, 1935, the son of Kenneth and Irene Campbell Hunt. He attended Kittery and Bath schools and was a 1953 graduate of Morse High School. On September 1, 1956, he married Cynthia Morse in Harpswell. Edward was a lifetime self employed commercial fisherman. Growing up as an only child, Edward loved and enjoyed all of his family and extended family. Edward enjoyed having his family close by as this was the most important thing in his life. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Edward especially enjoyed his years of hunting with his sons, grandsons and many friends. Edward served his community as a selectman, as a member of the safety committee and the town land management committee. He was a member of the Phippsburg Sportsmen’s Association, Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine and the NRA. Surviving besides his wife of 64 years are two daughters, Dianne Bisson and her husband Roland and Holly McIntire and her husband Dana. Two sons, Kenneth Hunt and his wife Shelly and Frank Hunt and his wife Susan all of Phippsburg. Nine grandchildren, Ryan (Megan) Bisson; Jennifer (Dennis) Heath; Michael (Shana) Ferrara; Andrew Ferrara; Edward (Tarra) Hunt; Lexi Hunt; Jonathan Leach; Blaine (Betsy) Hunt and Wade Hunt. Edward is also survived by six great grandchildren, Brynn and Avery; Hadley and Bryce; Molly and Addison. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, Oct 29, from 4-6 p.m., at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick. A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m., at the Morningside Cemetery in Phippsburg with the Rev. Holly Morrison officiating. Mask and social distancing will be required through all services. Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhomee.com Memorial donations may be made to the Phippsburg Sportsmen’s Association 272 Main Road Phippsburg, Maine 04562 or to the Phippsburg Fire and Rescue Association P.O Box 83 Phippsburg, Maine 04562.

