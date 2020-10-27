Siblings intern for Collins

Peter and Catherine Morrissette of Falmouth have been awarded fall internships in the Portland Constituent Service Center of U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

Peter, a junior at Northeastern University, is majoring in business administration and concentrating in finance. He is an Eagle Scout and an avid sailor, having raced sailboats with his sister for Falmouth High School. After graduation, he plans on pursuing a career in management consulting.

Catherine is a freshman at Brown University. She will join the varsity sailing team and is exploring a degree in English, education or political science. While at Falmouth High School, she published a collection of short stories and was president of the National Honor Society.

Peter and Catherine are the children of Wendy and Mark Morrissette.

“Peter and Catherine are terrific students and hard workers, and I am delighted to welcome them to my Portland Constituent Service Center,” Collins said. “It is always a pleasure to give students an opportunity to become actively involved in the legislative process and to serve the citizens of Maine.”

Early College offers students tuition free degree programs

The University of Maine has four new Early College Pathways for students interested in education, human development and health and wellness to get started on degrees while still in high school.

Early College Pathways allow students to make progress toward a UMaine degree through a chosen selection of courses. Each pathway includes a set of core courses and a few courses that fulfill general education requirements. Each Early College Pathway consists of 15 college credits that equate to a full semester.

Students will earn dual credit for high school and college when they participate in this tuition-free program. Maine public high school students are eligible for up to 12 credits per year tuition free.

The UMaine College of Education and Human Development will offer three fully online Early College Pathways in Child Development and Family Relations, Teaching K–12, and Health and Wellness. A fourth pathway in Outdoor Leadership is offered in a hybrid format with live and online courses.

More pathways will be announced as they become available. Preference will be given to high school juniors and seniors, but will extend to sophomores on a case-by-case basis.

Students and parents interested in UMaine Early College Pathways are encouraged to contact Kari Suderley, 581-8024, [email protected] or visit umaine.edu/earlycollege/pathways.

Dollars for scholars

The Maine Community Foundation seeks applications to its Adult Learner Scholarship Fund, which supports nontraditional students who meet one of the following criteria: over the age of 25; work full time; have dependents other than a spouse; or be financially independent, not have received a standard high school diploma, or delayed enrollment in college after high school for a reason other than a gap year activity.

MaineCF offers two types of Adult Learner scholarships. A degree-seeking scholarship supports two- and four-year degree programs and certificate courses that fit into the regular calendar year. The application deadline is Nov. 15. The second scholarship supports credential/certificate programs that last less than a full semester. These short-term scholarships have a rolling deadline of the first of each month.

Complete guidelines and application forms are available at www.mainecf.org.

