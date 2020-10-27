FALMOUTH – Kathryne “Katie” Downey, 50, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Maine Medical Center.

Visiting Hours celebrating Katie’s remarkable life will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland.

Relatives and friends are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A private burial will be held at Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Agawam, Mass.

To view Katies complete obituary or to share an online condolence

