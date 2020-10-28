BUXTON – On October 25, 2020, her 75th birthday, Sandra “Sandy” Ann Vose Williams, loving wife, mother of three, grandmother of six, ended her courageous 10-plus-years battle with Alzheimer’s. She peacefully left us to begin her next journey surrounded by her husband and family.

Sandy was born in Biddeford, Maine, to Richard and Rita (Adams) Vose. She raised three children and personified the role of stay at home Mom, before going back to school and returning to the workforce in a number of administrative, accounting and human resource positions. She married the love of her life, Ralph Williams Jr. in 1992.

Sandy will always hold a special place in the hearts of her family, friends and coworkers. She had a passion for the outdoors, and loved gardening, going to fairs, camping, and snowmobiling. She was well known for the many different crafts she was constantly challenging herself with, which included; quilting, ceramics and woodworking. Her family and friends have a number of wonderful hand-made memorabilia with her name that decorates their homes, especially at Christmas.

Sandy was always there for everyone, no matter when or time of day.

She was the life of the party in any social or family gathering, truly appreciating her many extended families including the Williams’, Miniutti’s, Bogdahn’s, Taylor’s, and Maine DOT. While Sandy was a wonderful, dedicated mom, she truly cherished and epitomized the role of grandmother. There wasn’t an academic or sporting event in her children or grandchildren’s lives she missed, including traveling hours to a graduation, volleyball, golf, track, basketball, and soccer game.

Sandy was preceded in death by her father, Richard Vose, her brother Ronald Vose, and father-in-law, Ralph Williams, Sr. She is survived by her husband, Ralph Williams, Jr., her mother, Rita Vose, her mother-in-law, Mavis Williams, her children; Deb (Miniutti) Beauchene and Dennis Beauchene, Vince Miniutti and Kim Miniutti, Christine (Miniutti ) Cote and Paul Cote, her grandchildren; Bryce Pate and Katie Hatch, Shane Miniutti, Derek Pate, Hayden Pate, Bailey Cote, Devin Miniutti, and her many wonderful sisters-in-laws, brothers-in-laws, nieces, nephews and special cousins.

A private funeral service will be held on Friday, October 30, at 11 a.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. Online condolence messages may be submitted at http://www.mainefuneral.com. Please be mindful of reopening restrictions, distancing and mask wearing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, in honor of Sandy Williams, 383 US Route One, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME 04074, to help with the ongoing battle for a cure against this horrible disease.

