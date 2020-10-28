Janice Mildred King 1953 – 2020 BATH – Janice Mildred King (nee Candage), 67, of Bath, Maine, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Seacliff Senior Apartments in Bath, Maine after a three-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. Janice was born in Rockland, Maine, to Charles S. Candage and Ruth L. Candage (nee Pittman) on March 19, 1953. She attended Morse High School in Bath, Maine and was a proud member of the class of 1971. She married Alton L. King Jr., on April 29, 1977. She worked as a secretary for Bath Iron Works for several years before leaving her job to stay home with her children. She loved knitting, crocheting, sewing, and reading. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Charles S. and Ruth L. Candage, and her husband, Alton L. King Jr. Janice is survived by her daughter, Mrs. Judine M. Keplar and husband Raymond (Scott) Keplar of Swansea, Illinois, daughter Ms. Emiline I. King of Bath, Maine, son Mr. Alton L. King III and wife Jean King of Alna, Maine, daughter Ms. Lauren B. King and fiancé Kenneth Wagner of Arrowsic, Maine; her sister Linda A. Hawkins of Corona, California; five grandsons, Nicholas Keplar, Alton King, Jacob King, Robert Sewell, Robert Tate; seven granddaughters, Cadence Keplar, Allyson King, Hannah King, McKayla King, Nevaeh King, Destiny Sewell, Taylor Tate; and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements made by David E. Desmond and Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath. At Janice’s request, she will be cremated and no public services will be held. The family of Janice King wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at New England Cancer Specialists in Topsham, Maine and the staff of CHANS Home Health and Hospice in Brunswick, Maine. In lieu of flowers, donations benefitting CHANS Home Health & Hospice through Mid Coast Hospital (midcoastparkviewhealth.com/giving/donate), PO Box 279, Brunswick, ME 04011 are preferred

