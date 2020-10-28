PORTLAND – Shirley May Milos (LaPierre), 95, died on October 15, 2020 at the Barron Center in Portland, Maine. She was born in Westbrook on June 1, 1925 as the oldest of four children to Josephine “Joan” (Peters) and Alexander LaPierre.

The family moved to the Libbytown neighborhood in Portland and Shirley took her first holy communion at St. Mary’s Church in 1935.

She attended Deering High School before serving honorably in the WAVES division of the U.S. Navy from 1945-1947. The G.I. Bill she earned in the service allowed her to complete the Business Training Course at Northeastern Business College in 1952 and she then went on to hold staff positions at Colonial Supply Corporation, Polar Bear Insulation, Gerber Dental Centers, Quality Care Inc., South Portland City Hall, and WMTW-TV before she formally retired in 1991.

Over the years, Shirley continued to enjoy her love of singing, cheering on the Red Sox, and watching Tiger Woods play golf on TV at any possible opportunity. Her appreciation of cars started when she first owned a Volkswagen Karmann Ghia and then a red 1975 Chevy Camaro right off of the assembly line. When she was finally ready to settle down a bit, her son bought her a very sensible Saturn sedan that she drove into its own well-earned retirement.

Shirley was predeceased by her devoted parents; her little brother, Donald ‘Duke’ ‘LP’ LaPierre and his wife Bernadette of Portland; her brothers-in-law, Patrick Martin of Milton, Florida and Richard ‘Dick’ Bickford of Portland; her beloved son, Gregory Milos of Otisfield and his father, John Milos of Dayton, Ohio.

She is survived by her two sisters, Lorraine “Lola” Martin of Ocala, Florida and Patricia “Patty” Bickford of Portland; her granddaughter, Tory Milos; many nieces and nephews and some cherished friends living near and far with whom she diligently remained in contact through her love of sending beautifully handwritten letters and cards in the mail (#SaveThePostOffice).

Her family would like to acknowledge the amazing people at the Barron Center who took such good care of Shirley in the last several months of her life. They made her feel safe and kindly attended to, and for that we are eternally grateful.

Private services will be held at A.T. Hutchins Funeral and Cremation Services of Portland, Maine.

In lieu of flowers,

please treat yourself to a nice meal with dessert because Shirley would have wanted that for you.

