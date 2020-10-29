WESTBROOK- Ann Crosby Shea, 93, of Westbrook, passed away on October 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren. Ann was born in Watertown, Massachusetts, and graduated from Watertown High School in 1945, majoring in biology and French. Compassion was innate for Ann as she fulfilled her passion of volunteering starting in high school as a Rainbow Girl. Through this youth service organization, she was taught leadership through community service. She continued this philanthropic work by helping to organize dance and song acts to entertain the troops at camps waiting to go overseas. Ann also did her part for her country by doing war work part time at Raytheon on the weekends while in high school. She took pride in being part of the Daughters of the American Revolution organization.

Following high school, Ann attended Chandler Junior College and graduated with a degree in Medical Assisting. From there, she worked at Boston City Hospital in the Social Service Department for the Director, and was encouraged to pursue a degree in social service. Through the many jobs she had, her true calling was always in serving others. In every community she lived, Ann brought people together and cared for everyone around her.

Ann married Earl Wallace Shea on October 7, 1949. They were married for 61 years. Together, their lifetime of experiences were filled with hard work, adventure, triumph and most importantly, true love and devotion. They started a family and had four children together. Their life began in Boston, Massachusetts, and in 1964 Earl’s job transferred them from Boston to Portland, Maine.

Ann carried her compassionate spirit to Portland. She volunteered at the local school to tutor students. She was a Girl Scout leader for several years and a member of the service team. She also volunteered as a blood donor for several years. She believed in her civic duties, and valued the hard earned right to vote which led her to volunteer as a warden at Portland Voting. With her dear friend Carlene Goldman, Ann organized the original and active Woodfords-Oakdale Association in 1975 to advocate for the neighborhood’s needs.

Ann and Earl were avid sports fans. They were the longest season ticket holders for the Maine Mariners/Portland Pirates hockey teams. Of course, Ann combined her love of sports with her passion of serving others and volunteered for the little league while Earl coached when their children were young. Other hobbies included their love of camping, and as a family, they spent vacation time going to different campgrounds in New England.

Perhaps her most beloved community, Ann was a member of Trinity Church for 56 years. There, she taught Christian education, organized the church fair as well as many church breakfasts and dinners. This community was truly like family for Ann.

Ann was the matriarch of her family. Her strength and compassion could not be matched. Her love and guidance was always cherished. Family was the most important thing to her and she valued the time spent together. Ann made sure to keep in touch with all family no matter how far away they lived. Her house and her heart was always open to all she knew, and even those she didn’t. If someone needed company and support, her door was quite literally ALWAYS open! Ann was loved by all who knew her, and will be so missed by her family and friends.

Ann will be remembered for her selfless spirit, and her love for the simple things in life. She was happiest with a garden of flourishing flowers, and a house full of those she loved. You could find her cooking up a delicious meal and special treats for friends and family, at the card table enjoying a game of Bridge, or hosting book club to talk about her newest read. What she wanted everyone to know most about her was that she was blessed with the gift of a wonderful, caring family and the most caring and supportive friends.

Ann is survived by: Children: Deborah Shea, Elizabeth Shea (Robert Donegan), Kenneth Shea, Carolyn Reny (Peter Reny); Grandchildren: Danielle Reny (Brendan Durney), Shea Cupit (James Cupit), Paul Reny, Kylie Shea, Donovan Shea, Jaymie Shea, and Dylan Shea; and two great grandchildren: Jacoby Jellow and Emery Cupit.

Ann was predeceased by her husband, Earl Wallace Shea; mother, Anna Beatrice (Cooper) Crosby; father, Edward Alton Crosby; two brothers, Edward Alton Crosby Jr., and Phillip Warren Crosby (wife: Francis Tolara).

The family invites you to a time of visitation from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford Street, Portland. A funeral service will be held at 9 a.m., on Saturday, October 31, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 580 Forest Avenue, Portland.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ann’s honor to one of the following non-profit organizations:

Trinity Episcopal Church

580 Forest Avenue

Portland, Maine 04101

http://www.trinitychurchportland.org/donations/

American Red Cross

2401 Congress Street

Portland, ME 04102

http://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/

American Cancer Society

PO BOX 22478

Oklahoma City, OK 73123

donate3.cancer.org/

