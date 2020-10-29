PORTLAND – Gordon “Dick” “Uncle Duck” Richard Crosby, 84, passed away Oct. 25, 2020, at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough.

He was born, Aug. 12, 1936, he was the son of Gordon Vaughan and Mary Gardiner Crosby. He grew up in Houlton and Portland and graduated from Deering High School in 1955.

After high school he served in the Army during the Korean War. After the Army he traveled and returned to Maine to work at the Maine Youth Center and retired after 25 years. Dick spent many hours watching his beloved New England sports teams. He enjoyed sitting on the porch at his Portland home and loved spending time at Higgins Beach with his longlife partner, Jane Haskell.

He was predeceased by his mother and father, Gordon and Mary Crosby; his sister, Frances Crosby Reside and his partner, Jane Haskell.

He is survived by his niece, Andrea Morancy (Michael) of Wilder, Vt., Robert Reside (Anne) of Hooksett, N.H., Jeannine Donovan (Michael) of South Easton, Mass., his stepdaughter, Liz Cavallaro (Dan) of Portland; grandchildren, John, Christin, Darleen. Many nieces and nephews and great grandchildren.

We want to thank everyone at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough, who made Dick’s life so wonderful in his last years. He sincerely loved it there.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

To share memories or to offer online condolences to the Crosby family please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Maine Veterans’ Home,

290 U.S. Rt. 1,

Scarborough, ME 04074.

﻿

﻿

Guest Book