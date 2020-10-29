PORTLAND – Warren John Leonard, 73, of Morning Street, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at The Cedars in Portland.

Warren was born in Brooklyn, New York, on January 22, 1947, to the late Warren Sr. and Vera (Smith) Leonard. He grew up in New Hyde Park, Long Island, New York, until the family moved to Wayne New Jersey and he graduated from Wayne High School.

In 1967, Warren’s father accepted a management position at Cushman Bakery, moving the family to Maine. Attaining his Master’s Degree from the University of Maine, Warren began his teaching career at Dover Foxcroft Academy as a Special Education teacher and Wrestling Coach. Following his work in education, Warren began his employment with the State of Maine as a case worker for the intellectually disabled. He worked in this noble profession for 27 years, helping several families over his career. When he transferred to the Portland office from the mid coast in 1992 he was surprised to find his office was the old Cushman Building where he used to work loading bread into the ovens on the 3 a.m. shift in 1967. Thanks to his father, the manager, assigning him the job.

Warren leaves behind his wife, Julia Haley; daughters, Haley-Marie Leonard and Kelley-Jean (John) Elovich; sister, Valerie Razsa; nephew’s, Maple, Steph and James Razsa and their spouse’s; two great-nieces and three great nephews. Warren is also survived by his very special friend since kindergarten, Jay Landau.

Julia and Haley-Marie would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to Jay Landau and his wife Dorothy, Daniel T. Haley Jr., and his wife Connie for all their support. Words can’t truly express our appreciation. The family also extends a special thank you to the entire staff at Fallbrook Woods, especially Christine, Kyla, Diane and Ben; and to Cynde and Maggie at The Cedars.

There is no public ceremony. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Warren’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics and Creative Works,

2112 Broadway,

South Portland, ME 04106

