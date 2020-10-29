Joseph Remie Coulombe 1926 – 2020 LISBON FALLS – Joseph Remie Coulombe, 94, formerly of Second St., Lisbon Falls, passed away at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Augusta on Oct. 23, 2020. He was born on Jan. 18, 1926, in Brunswick, the son of Joseph E. Coulombe and Lucia Paradie Coulombe. Joseph attended Brunswick schools, graduating from Brunswick High School in 1944. He served in the Navy and was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He later retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Joseph is survived by his children, Tony Coulombe of Litchfield, Patricia Zaleski of Topsham, and Michael Pettingill of Turner; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a his soulmate and love of his life, Mary McCormick; and son, John Pettengill of Waterville. A graveside committal service will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday Oct. 29 at the Maine Veteran’s Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta, ME 04330. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

