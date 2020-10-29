GRAY – Captain Warren Everett Doughty Jr., 85, of Gray, passed away October 21, 2020, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, Maine, after declining health. He was known as tough, strong, determined, loyal, and handsome. The son of Warren Sr. and Melba Hamilton Doughty, Warren was born in Portland on March 29, 1935, and raised on Chebeague Island, where his family roots run deep. He moved to South Portland in the 1960s and married the former Lorraine Davis, who predeceased him.

Warren attended island schools and the Chebeague United Methodist Church Sunday School. Warren Doughty was the boy, who as a toddler, sailed on board his grandfather’s fishing vessel the Reliance; the boy who climbed to the top of a greased pole on July 4th to get a $20 bill; the boy who used ice cakes for rafts; and the boy who went clamming to earn money to buy a guitar, which he taught himself how to play. He sang and played both rock and roll and country and impressed many a young lady with his talent and engaging personality. Some say that he was Elvis before Elvis, while others thought he was more like Hank Williams.

Warren graduated from Chebeague Island High School in 1952, where he played baseball and was voted the best dancer. In those days the boys brought their guns to school so they could go gunning on the way home. Appropriately, the coat closet was known as known as the arsenal! Hunting continued to be a favorite past time throughout his life – the deeper into the woods the better.

Some might say that Warren had saltwater in his DNA. All of his ancestors were mariners going back to before the American Revolution. He was featured in an exhibit at the Museum of Chebeague History as a gifted maritime generalist. Always a hard worker, as a teen he worked on the stern of his stepfather’s lobster boat. He harvested sea moss, dug clams, caught lobsters, dragged for scallops, fished for sardines, and went offshore trawling and handlining for groundfish. He raked sea moss off ledges. Warren crewed on the Gulf Stream, a swordfish vessel that fished off the Grand Banks. When the boat sunk close to Christmas, Warren rowed one dory, while pulling another to get away from the sinking vessel. They all survived and were rescued by a vessel named the St. Nicholas.

As a teen Warren served as crew on the passenger vessel, Joanne, and later worked for Casco Bay Lines. After graduating high school, Warren served in the National Guard. In 1954, he joined the Navy where he served on the LST Washoe Co. for four years, travelling to various European and Asian ports. The captain recognized his nautical ability and named Warren as coxswain of his launch.

Warren left the Navy and did some fishing before working for the Portland Pilots. In those days the crew rowed the master pilot in a dory from the pilot boat to the tanker in all kinds of weather. He participated in the clean-up of Casco Bay after a huge oil spill. After moving to South Portland, he went to work at the South Portland Marine Railway and became the superintendent. Always up for a challenge, Warren learned to dive and singlehandedly rebuilt the underwater infrastructure of the railway. During his tenure, he oversaw the renovation of the Mayflower II. After leaving the shipyard, he plied the waters of the Eastern Seaboard as a tugboat captain. Warren worked several years for Fournier tugs, before going to work for Cianbro in the marine construction division. Warren used his marine construction skills to repair and upgrade the tugboat, Fanny J., which at the time was the oldest working tug in America. He worked on numerous construction projects along the rivers and coastal waters of New England. Over the years, Warren and the Fanny J. were the subject of several magazine and newspaper articles. One of his favorite jobs was repairing the wharf at Walker’s Point for President George H. W. Bush, who invited him in to have a cup of coffee, and they had a photo taken together. He spent 17 years as the captain of the Fanny J, before retiring from Cianbro after the construction of the Casco Bay Bridge. The Portland Press Herald reported that Warren Doughty Jr. and the Fanny J. had hauled nearly every piece of the bridge! He ended his career as a captain for the Portland Tugs.

In retirement Warren and his wife, Lorraine, moved to Gray, where he continued to raise a garden, hunt and fish in the great Maine woods, and enjoy his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was a member of the NRA and the Chebeague Island Historical Society.

Warren Doughty was predeceased by his wife, Lorraine, children, Warren E. Doughty III, Deborah Kelly, Karen Roberts, and Robin Belyea.

He is survived by his children, Donald Kelly (wife Pat), Clifford Kelly, Elsie Dyer (husband Lawrence), Joseph Belyea (wife Jeanne), Crystal Craig (husband Rick), and Augustus Doughty (wife Angela) and over 50 grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is also survived by sisters, Alice Doughty Lefebvre of Concord, N.H., and Donna Miller Damon (Doug) of Chebeague Island, and a brother, David Miller (Gail) of Naples, Maine, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021 on Chebeague Island.

To share memories or to offer online condolences to the Doughty family please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be sent to the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, Maine.

Guest Book