GORHAM – Germaine L. Dandeneau, 90, of Gorham, passed away on October 26, 2020. She was born on Dec. 4, 1929, in Woonsocket, R.I., the daughter of the late Alfred J. and Ida J. (Girouard) Jacques.

Germaine graduated from South Portland High School in 1948. She married Ernest E. Dandeneau on Oct. 28, 1954, and they settled in Westbrook. She was a communicant of St. Anthony in Westbrook and worked at W.T. Grant Co. and Casco Bank and Trust Co. She volunteered in the 1980s at the former Brighton Medical Center. Her hobbies included reading, doing word search puzzles, and cooking. Germaine enjoyed being a wife, mother and homemaker and was at her happiest when family was gathered around.

One of her favorite prayers mirrored her faith and trust in God: God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change; Courage to change the things I can; And wisdom to know the difference. Living one day at a time; Enjoying one moment at a time; Accepting hardships as a pathway to peace; Taking, as He did, this sinful world as it is; not as I would have it; Trusting that He will make all things right if I surrender to His Will; So that I may be reasonably happy in this life and supremely happy with Him forever in the next. Amen.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Ernest E. Dandeneau, a sister, Claire L. Mauney, and a brother, Charles R. Jacques. Surviving are a brother, Robert M. Jacques, of Melbourne, Fla., two daughters, Alison M. Dandeneau, of Portland, Karen L. Redlon and her husband, Mark, of Windham, three sons, Craig L., of Westbrook, Neal T., of South Portland, and William F. and his wife, Laurel, of Steep Falls; grandchildren, Nola(Dandeneau) Tapley, Kyle Dandeneau, Noel, Samuel and Michael Redlon, and two step-grandsons, David and Steven Redlon; and one great-granddaughter, Prudence Tapley; and a special niece, Candace Koltz. The family thanks the staffs of Gorham House, Maine Medical Center, and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for all the wonderful care she received and the support her family received.

A public visitation for Germaine will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 12-1 p.m., with a service starting at 1 p.m., at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook with a burial to follow at St. Hyacinth Cemetery. To express condolences and to participate in Germaine’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

