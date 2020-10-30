Mary Christine Townsend Strout 1950 – 2020 FREEPORT -Mary Christine Townsend Strout, February 5, 1950 to October 23, 2020, Yarmouth High School, 1968. Daughter of Cecilia M. and Clarence J. Townsend. Mary passed peacefully at the Gosnell house October 23 2020, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer and 2020. There will be no official services. Celebration of life and love tbd in the spring. Memorial contributions can be made to RA or NAMI if desired. She asked to pay it forward..be kind. Live laugh and love big. Any inquiries to [email protected]

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous