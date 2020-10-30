Patricia (Turcotte) Stamos 1945 – 2020 BATH – It’s impossible to fit the life of person into a blurb in a newspaper and call that someone’s legacy, and in no way can Patricia (Turcotte) Stamos’s life be confined to these pages. At age 75, in Bath, Maine, the town she cherished so dearly, encircled by her ever-loyal best friend and loving, compassionate niece, she left this earth on September 16, 2020, and, as she’d put it, “went home” to her father in heaven. Pat was born on February 23, 1945, in Auburn, Maine. During her childhood she loved her Zippy the Chimp toy, playing games with neighborhood friends, and almost any kind of art you could think of; sketching, drawing, oil painting, crafting, becoming a most talented artist. In her teenage years, she worked multiple jobs while attending Edward Little High School. She was a member and officer of many clubs and taught Sunday school at East Auburn Baptist Church. Patricia was smart, articulate, hardworking, friendly and always fashionably dressed. She worked an array of professions, including telephone operator with Ma Bell, brush painter at BIW, baker at a French bakery, and as a caregiver with Neighbors, where she formed many lasting friendships. While these milestones in Pat’s life were undoubtedly important, it was her devotion to her family, love for the outdoors, eye for the beautiful things in life, and faith in God that we hold dear. During family Christmas parties she could almost always be found sitting Indian style, talking to beloved relatives or watching the children run about playing. Pat also cherished every single work of art given to her, whether from her daughter and granddaughter, nieces, nephews, or neighborhood children; she truly appreciated the small things in life and always adored any gift or token of affection, no matter what it was. Her other loves included the musical Hamilton, Elvis Presley, all sorts of music, sitting in nature, playing Scrabble and spending time with the people she loved. Pat also treasured Bath, Maine, the town where she lived for the last 10 years of her life. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Alexandra (Stamos) Jacuch, and granddaughter, Natalia of Newington, N.H. Patricia also leaves behind her beloved older sister, Elaine Leavitt of Harpswell, Maine, many loved family members and dear friends. Pat’s hope was that we not dwell in sadness, but celebrate life. If you wish, reach out and connect with a neighbor or loved one, take a walk in the woods or park, groove to a favorite song, or sit under a tree, taking in the beauty of life around you.

