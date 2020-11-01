Social media accounts

facebook.com/JoeFor Maine/

rafferty.mainecandidate.com

[email protected]

Party Affiliation:

Democrat

Occupation:

Head Football Coach RSU21, Retired Teacher, Substitute Teacher

Education:

BS Physical Education/Health

Community Organizations:

MEA Retired

Maine Chapter of the National Football Foundation

Maine Football Coaches Association Executive Board

Maine Shrine Football Staff (10 years)

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I enjoy fishing, hiking, boating, golf, skiing, canoeing, running and biking. I spend as much time as I can outdoors year round.

Family status:

Married, three adult children.

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Anything Assigned with preferences as listed:

1. Health Coverage and Financial Services

2. Education and Cultural Affairs

3. Labor and Housing

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Yes, I think the response was made keeping the health and welfare of all Mainers in mind. It is important that we assist families and businesses with their full recovery.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

A billion dollar plus shortfall requires a critical review of current expenditures and the value of what they support. We must protect programs that relate to public health and safety.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

My goals of access to affordable health care, retaining young people for our workforce, economy and future of our state are well aligned with my party goals.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

The next generation will be pressed to access affordable health care and jobs paying a competitive salary allowing them to stay in Maine. We need to make a continued investment in renewable energy.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes, who isn’t? People are frustrated at all levels yet, the most common question I get day to day is “what party?” Voters will contribute to the problem until they vote for the best person.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I’m running to restore faith in politics. I believe you need someone in Augusta you can trust so that when you go to bed at night, you can rest easier knowing I’ve got your back.

Send questions/comments to the editors.