SOUTH BERWICK – On Oct. 28, 2020 Linda Lou Smith passed peacefully from this world to the next after fighting kidney cancer since 2016. Her foot print was not big, but her travels and adventures were from the Center Conway, N.H. cemetery where she is buried, you can look across the street and see the Pine Tree elementary school she attended for six years. Walk one mile west up Main Street and there is the house she lived in from 4 years old until she first married at 22. Walk one mile south on Mill Street to the house she bought when she first got married and brought Jason proudly home from the hospital. Walk another mile south to Conway Lake where she learned to swim and played each summer. This was her world until she met her life mate, Don.

She attended Conway Junior High School and graduated from Kennett High School in 1967. Then she attended NH College in Manchester to study business (now SNHU). After leaving college she worked at North Conway Bank for seven years. Learning banking from the ground up. In 1975 she and her family moved to Portland, where she worked for Canal National Bank and its successors for 29 years. She worked in the commercial loan department. She became an investment officer, then assistant vice president, and finally vice president of municipal services at KeyBank. She truly loved meeting and helping Maine’s towns, cities and counties, the school districts, state agencies, colleges and universities.

On weekends, she and her family loved to camp, boat and snowmobile all over central Maine, northern New Hampshire, Vermont, and Canada. Later on, while still working, they began taking long trips all over the U.S. seeking a comfortable place to retire. By that time, they had purchased their first motorhome. When she retired in 2005, they traveled all over the south looking for that special place. They decided to spend the winter in central Frostproof, Fla., the summer in Maine that they loved, and fall and spring in Tennessee. They bought land in Tennessee and built a beautiful home and farm in Yukon (Taft, Tenn.).

From 2005 – 2008 Don and Linda traveled in their motorhomes all over the United States several times. The last trip being the longest from Tennessee, to South Carolina, Florida, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, California, Oregon, Montana, and arriving in Alaska on Don’s 62nd birthday and visiting their 50th State. It was a 45,000-mile trip lasting nine months. After that they spent many summers camping with their friends in Westbrook, then settled, spending their summer months at Kokatosi Campground on Crescent Lake in Raymond.

She is survived by her husband, Don; son, Jason Daniel Bridges of Raymond; granddaughter, Brianna Jade Bridges of Windham; stepdaughter, Dawn Renee Sandler and husband, Darren of South Berwick; step-grandson, Christopher Michael Dupuis of Rollingsford, N.H., step-great-granddaughter, Shelby Lynn Dupuis; step-granddaughter, Heather Hartley and husband, Joshua of South Berwick; step-great-granddaughters, Emily Paige and Olivia Mae South Berwick; step-granddaughter, Navy Seaman Meaghan Nichole Sandler of South Berwick, step-granddaughter, Ilanah Shea Sandler Orono, step-grandson, Marine Private First Class, Brandon James Sandler of Okinawa, Japan, step-granddaughter, Amerah Jade Sandler of South Berwick; step-grandson Shayne Owen Sandler of South Berwick; niece, Donna Kelly of Morrisville, Pa. and nephew, David Dalton of Danville, Calif.

A private memorial service will be held at sunset at the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road, Casco.

Linda’s family invites you to share your kind words, condolences and tributes at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

Gifts may be given in Linda’s name to the

American Cancer Society,

P.O. Box 22478,

Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous