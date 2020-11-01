SCARBOROUGH – Linda Ann Elias passed away on Sept. 16, 2020 in Scarborough from complications arising from dementia.

Born in Taunton, Mass. to Marjorie Chace and Edward Elias, she graduated from Bridgewater-Raynham High School in 1969. She went on to eventually earn a master’s degree in education and much of her professional career was dedicated toward advancing early childhood education in the State of Maine.

Linda was a beautiful woman inside and out. Anyone that had the opportunity to know her, whether for a lifetime or a short time, benefitted from her loving energy, compassion and spark for laughter and adventure—she helped the people and places around her become better versions of themselves.

She loved her family and was very proud of her Lebanese, Portuguese, and Irish roots, fondly recalling stories of her grandparents, aunts and uncles and carrying on their traditions in the kitchen.

She and her life partner, Alix Tanner, created a life and love together that transcended space and time. Alix was by Linda’s side as she progressed through her dementia and when she ultimately passed on to the next phase of her journey.

Above all else in her life, Linda took great pride and joy in being a mother to her two boys who, as she would proudly declare, “she raised to be good men”. She passed on to her sons her love of the ocean and her respect for all walks of life.

Linda is survived by her partner, Alix Tanner; son, Saer Huston, daughter-in-law Genell Huston and grandsons, Keller Huston and Riley Huston; son, Justin Huston, daughter-in-law, Patricia Gonzalez Rivero; sister, Judith Courtney; nieces, Jane Courtney and Anna Courtney.

