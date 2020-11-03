GORHAM — The Planning Board Monday unanimously granted preliminary approval for a request by Design Dwellings, Inc., to construct 22 condominium units and one commercial unit on Main Street in Gorham Village.

The project on 5.3 acres is located diagonally opposite Main Street from Cumberland Farms.

The project will be accessed by a driveway into the property. Planners have called for a meeting about traffic with a town engineer, Maine Department of Transportation officials, Town Planner Carol Eyerman, Design Dwellings engineer Andrew Morrell and Susan Duchaine, president of Design Dwellings.

The issue appears to be design of the entrance and exit onto Main Street. At the request of the Planning Board, Duchaine previously had hired a traffic engineer who recommended a right-turn-only exit from the driveway onto the street. In Monday’s Planning Board meeting,

Duchaine told planners the Department of Transportation doesn’t have a concern with it.

Duchaine also is working with the Gorham Conservation Commission to grant a trail easement across rear of the property.

No one from the public called the Zoom meeting to comment.

“The applicant is more than 95% there,” Planning Board Chairman George Fox said.

Other matters

The Planning Board discussed and postponed a request for a self-storage facility proposed by Walt Stinson at 551 Main St. near Mosher’s Corner. Stinson is seeking to construct nine buildings with a total area of 64,575 square feet.

A proposal by Borrego Solar of Lowell, Massachusetts, seeks a 20-acre solar farm off Brackett Road and it was also discussed and postponed. The project would be on a 100-acre land tract owned by Gene Bibber, 135 Brackett Road. The property borders the Gorham Country Club golf course.

