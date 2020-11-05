BATH — Voters in Sagadahoc County reelected Carol Grose and Charles Crosby, both Democrats, to serve four-year terms as county commissioners.

Sagadahoc County is divided into three voting districts and has three county commissioners. Crosby, of Topsham, represents District 1, consisting of Topsham and Bowdoin. Grose represents District 3, which includes Arrowsic, West Bath, Georgetown, Phippsburg, Richmond, and Woolwich.

Crosby defeated Republican challenger Guy Lebida of Bowdoin, 4,706-3,304, according to unofficial election results.

Grose, of Woolwich, defeated Republican challenger Brian Woodbury from Richmond, 4,326-3,750.

“Commissioners, as the counties’ chief elected officials, are ultimately responsible for the fiscal operations and policy decisions affecting county government,” states the Maine County Commissioners Association.

County commissioners also address municipal tax abatement appeals and hearings on the maintenance of town roads in addition to setting county budgets.

