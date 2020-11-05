Saturday’s football game between Tulsa and host Navy has been postponed following a rash of positive COVID-19 tests at the Naval Academy.

Many Navy athletes are under quarantine, and the Midshipmen have temporarily halted all football activities.

“Protocols and guidelines are very comprehensive both at the Naval Academy and within the American Athletic Conference,” Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said. “An administrative decision has been made that clearly reflects the safety and welfare of all involved with both institutions.”

A makeup date has not been announced. Navy and Tulsa do not share a common open date through the rest of the season.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UCONN HAS suspended all men’s basketball activities after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The school made the announcement Thursday, but did not say who had contracted the virus or when.

“Per university protocol, team activities will remain on hold until contact tracing is completed and it is deemed safe by medical professionals to resume,” the school said in a statement.

The school announced earlier this week that due to concerns stemming from the pandemic, public health officials have ruled that attendance for games at Gampel Pavilion will initially be limited to the families of players and and coaches from both teams, with each player or coach receiving a maximum of four tickets.

The Huskies are scheduled to open the season on Dec. 2 in the Legends Classic at the Mohegan Sun arena, which is about 30 miles south of campus in Uncasville. Vanderbilt, USC and Brigham Young are scheduled to be the other participants.

MARQUETTE WILL not allow fans at any men’s basketball or women’s basketball home games through at least the rest of 2020 due to safety concerns regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Athletic director Bill Scholl said the school would continue to evaluate the situation as the season progresses. If the school decides to admit fans in early 2021, tickets would be sold on a single-game basis.

School officials will contact season ticket-holders to provide information on donation or refund options.

MEN’S TRACK/CROSS COUNTRY



CLEMSON IS ending its men’s track and field and cross country programs after this academic year.

The school announced the decision to cut the teams Thursday. Men’s track and field has been part of the Tigers’ athletic department since 1953, winning 23 combined Atlantic Coast Conference team championships all time.

Athletic Director Dan Radakovich said the move came after months of studying the situation.

“We concluded that discontinuing our men’s track and field program is in the best long-term interest of Clemson athletics,” Radakovich said in a release.

The move affects 26 scholarship athletes and 25 more walk-ons. The school said all scholarship grants will be honored as long as those students remain on campus. All affected coaches’ contracts will be honored.

Track is allowed 12 full scholarships. Clemson splits those among 26 athletes, 15 who are scheduled to graduate by August 2021.

Women’s track and field and cross country remain part of the school’s 16 athletic teams.

