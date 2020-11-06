Trunk or Treat

Strut your Stuffin’ 4 Miler

Hosted by Back 40 Events and Pineland Farms, Strut your Stuffin’ trail race features two ways to participate: in person and virtual.

To join in person, meet the group at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, for a 4.2-mile trek along the undulating trails of Pineland Farms. Check in is in the field outside of the entrance to the Oak Hill Loop trail system. Overall male and female winners receive a gift basket filled with all the fixings for a Thanksgiving dinner. Age group awards are sponsored by Lamey Wellehan. All in-person runners will receive a souvenir Strut your Stuffin’ race medal.

Due to state COVID-19 mandates, this in-person race is limited to the first 100 entrants. All Maine CDC guidelines regarding coronavirus will be followed. Details are provided when you register.

If instead you join the Virtual Strut your Stuffin’, organizers send you a bib and then you run the required 4.2 miles at a location of your choice. Upon completion, you enter your time at runsignup.com. You won’t be eligible for prizes or a medal, but $5 of your entry fee goes toward New Gloucester Recreation scholarship programs. Additional donations are gratefully accepted.

The fee for in-person runners is $30 per person. Registration ends 6 p.m. Nov. 20. Fees for virtual runners are $15 per person. There is an additional $2.95 online charge. Registration ends at noon Nov. 26. Sign up for both events at runsignup.com/Race/ME/NewGloucester/StrutyourStuffin4Miler.

Town parks closing

The month of November marks the time of year when town parks close to vehicle traffic. Weather will determine exactly when the gates blocking vehicle access to the Rowe Station facility and the Fairgrounds will be closed, but in any case, gates close Nov. 23, if not earlier.

The playground and tennis courts will be closed for the season. Other facilities will still be open for use, but can only be accessed by foot from the parking areas.

New Parks & Rec director

There has been a recent change in leadership within the Parks and Recreation Department. Morgan Rocheleau, director of the program for the past two years, has tendered his resignation. Sarah Rodriguez, formerly of Gray Recreation, is now taking over the helm.

They both worked closely on many projects such as expanding GNG recreation programming and developing the Community Wellness Outreach program during the springtime quarantine.

Holiday closure

All town facilities are closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

