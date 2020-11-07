BUXTON – Shirley Lee Libby, our strong and witty mom, passed away on Nov. 4, 2020 at the Gorham House after a long illness. Shirley was born in Limington on Feb. 7, 1936 to the late Elwell Gammon and Dorothy (Usher) Gammon.

She graduated from Limington Academy in 1954 and went on to pursue a career in cosmetology. Shirley ran her own beauty salon out of her home which enabled her to raise her four daughters. She also worked for SAD 6.

Shirley enjoyed attending her daughters and grandchildren’s sporting events, sewing, knitting, reading, Bingo, an occasional trip to the casino, trips to Cape Cod and camping. Shirley and Bob, along with some friends, drove to Alaska in the late ’90s. She also volunteered as a pole worker at the local town hall and was a past president of Pine Crafter’s Good Sam Club.

She is predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Robert Libby, son of Fred and Lillian (Nickerson) Libby; sister, Mabel Berry and brother, Gilbert “Buddy” Gammon.

She is survived by her daughters, Tracy Johnson and Bruce of Hollis, Robin Smith and Dennis of Cornish, Rhonda Feeney and Frank of Buxton, and Wendy Buzzell and Peter of Hollis; along with six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings, Elwell “Buster” Gammon, Bernard Gammon, Diane Qualey and Susan Thibedeau.

The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the staff at the Gorham House for their care and compassion as well as Beacon Hospice. A special thanks to Bev.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday Nov. 11 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Route 22) in Buxton. Burial will immediately follow at Steep Falls Cemetery. Please be mindful of COVID restrictions including masking wearing. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

Beacon Hospice,

52 Atlantic Place,

South Portland, ME 04106

