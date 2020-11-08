YARMOUTH – Carl Henry Winslow Sr., 88. a lifelong resident of Yarmouth, beloved husband of Priscilla “Pat”, father of Carl Jr., and grandfather of Lincoln and Taylor passed away on Oct. 31, 2020.

Winslow was born in Portland on Nov. 14, 1931, the son of Ernest A. and Florence I. Winslow. He married his high school sweetheart, Priscilla May Whittemore, on Dec. 23, 1956 and they shared a loving marriage of 63 years.

He was a graduate of North Yarmouth Academy, class of 1949. He received his B.S. degree in education from the Gorham State Teacher’s College, and a master’s degree from the University of Maine. He also attended Eastern Michigan State University, as a recipient of a National Science Fellowship.

Winslow served in the United States Army from 1954-1956 and was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1956-1963.

Carl began his teaching career at Yarmouth Junior High School in 1956, he became principal of grades 3-6 at Yarmouth Elementary School from 1961-63, principal of Yarmouth Intermediate School from 1963-68, director of elementary education and principal of William H. Rowe School from 1968-1979, assistant to the superintendent of schools from 1979 until his retirement in 1989.

Carl is a past president of the State Elementary Principals Association and the first recipient of the Association’s Principal of the Year Award in 1972.

Winslow was very active in town affairs serving 10 years on the Yarmouth planning board, a volunteer firefighter in the Yarmouth Fire Department for 44 years, the last 17 as its chief. Winslow established the fire training facility which is used by many communities in Cumberland County to train firefighters. Carl was a member of the Yarmouth Town Council for nine years serving as chairman in 2006 and 2007. He received the “Latch String” award in 2014.

Winslow is a past master of Casco Lodge # 36 A.F. & A.M., past high priest of the Cumberland/Mount Vernon Chapter # 1 R.A.M., a knight templar of Portland-St. Alban Commandary # 2, a 32nd degree mason in the Valley of Portland, and a member of Portland Council # 2. He served as secretary to both Casco Lodge, and Cumberland Chapter for many years.

Winslow was treasurer of the Yarmouth First Baptist Church from 2000-2016.

During his life Winslow was active in athletic activities playing four years of varsity baseball, and three years of varsity basketball, serving as Captain in his senior year at Gorham State Teacher’s College. During his college years he was player manager for the Yarmouth Townies, playing in the Portland Twilight League. He was an avid fan of the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and the Boston Red Sox.

Carl was predeceased by his wife Pat; and his grandson, Adam Hart.

He is survived by his son Carl Jr. of Yarmouth; his grandchildren, Lincoln of Vail, Colo., and Taylor of Orlando, Fla.; his brother, Ernest and wife Laura of Lafayette, Calif., his brother-in-law, Samuel Whittemore and his wife Florence of Yarmouth; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth. Due to COVID 19 restrictions the use of masks and social distancing are required. A masonic service will be held at 6 p.m. A graveside committal service with military and firefighter honors will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth.

Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Carl’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

