PORTLAND – David Alan Baker, 73, of Westbrook Street died unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Maine Medical Center with his loving family by his side.

David was born in Springfield, Mass., the son of the late Orin N. Baker and Marcia H. Lantz.

On May 24, 1980, David Married Molly Kuriakose in India surrounded by family and friends. Together they made their home in Portland.

David graduated from Bristol High school in Bristol, Maine. He attended college at William Penn College in Oskaloosa, IA and graduated with an associate degree in English. He then enlisted in the US Navy where he served his country and was proud to be a veteran. After his service, David married Molly and worked for more than 24 years at Maine Medical Center in Portland as a Nursing Coordinator, he loved his work and the people he worked with.

David loved Christmas and viewing lights every year was the highlight of every Christmas season. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching high school and college basketball, bird watching, and taking walks by the ocean. He had a genuine faith. The last few years he had attended church at Beacon of Hope in Cumberland, Maine. He loved welcoming and talking with people every Sunday morning and he made sure to always have the coffee ready for members and visitors. If you asked David what his greatest accomplishment was, he would say his son of whom he was always proud of and made sure to tell everyone “this is my son.” He loved the time he spent surrounded by his family, especially his grandchildren whom he adored. David will long be remembered as a caring, planning, non-confrontational man, who just wanted to love all.

David is survived by his wife of forty years, Molly Baker of Portland; a son, Matthew and his wife Rachel Baker of Portland; three grandchildren, Olivia, Laya, and Naya Baker all of Portland; two sisters, Kaye and her husband Jerry Sukforth of Warren and Sarah Hanley and her wife Kathy Hanley of Nobleboro; a brother, John and his wife Joan Baker of Portland; several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating David’s life will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 4:00-5:00pm at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Following state mandates, and to keep all in attendance safe, face masks are required. Burial will be private, in the Maine Veterans Cemetery, Augusta, Maine. To view David’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Guest Book