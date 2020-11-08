PORTLAND – Tyler J. Tripp, 33, of Portland, formerly of Westport, Mass. passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. He was born in Fall River, Mass., the son of Carl F. and Nancy J. (Archard) Tripp of Westport, Mass.

Tyler graduated from Westport High School in 2005 and earned his bachelor of science degree in entrepreneurship from Johnson and Wales University in 2010. Tyler was a purveyor of specialty and gourmet foods with an extensive knowledge of cheeses. He derived joy searching out fine cheeses from independent farms-both local and international-to purchase for retail customers. He was currently employed by Browne Trading Company of Portland, Maine. Constantly sampling and searching for gourmet foods, Tyler was passionate in sharing the background story of his discoveries. He had a gift for discerning flavors and scents, and an innate ability to pair them together.

A perfect day for Tyler was spending early hours searching and acquiring ingredients from farmer’s markets and specialty shops, and returning home to spend the afternoon creating, cooking, and sharing delicious dinners with friends and family at his Westport home. Going to the local grocery store with Tyler was a two-hour excursion akin to an educational field trip.

A musician, who played multiple instruments, Tyler enjoyed playing and singing for others. Music was integral to Tyler’s being. He appreciated a breadth of genres and eras of music. Rare was a song or musician, he did not know. Music filled the air around him.

Days were spent boating on the Westport River. Hours were spent in the water. He loved to swim, extending the season as long as he could. When summer days grew shorter, he looked forward to the cool air and mountain ski slopes of New Hampshire, Vermont, and most recently Maine. The natural world was a gift he appreciated and protected.

Tyler loved spending time with his family and dog Roux, and always brought a friend, or two, or three home to share in his family gatherings. He was a deep thinker and an inclusive compassionate young man.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Caleb J. Tripp and his wife Kathleen of Dartmouth, Mass.; his paternal grandmother, Norma C. Tripp of Westport, Mass.; a nephew, Jonathan Fentress Tripp of Dartmouth, Mass.; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

All funeral services are private at the request of his family.

All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 South Main Street, Attleboro, Mass. http://www.hathawayfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in Tyler’s memory to either the

First Parish Church of Portland, Maine

℅ the Church for Everybody Accessibility Project

(to make the church accessible to all who attend)

425 Congress St.

Portland, ME 04101

or the

National Multiple Sclerosis Society

P.O. Box 91891

Washington D.C. 20090.

