ST. MARY’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

Tobias William Collins, born Oct. 29 to Martiva Collins and Jacob Knight of Canton. Grandparents are Jody Collins and Aimee Winslow, both of Canton, and Lottie Greer and Bruce Gendron, both of Sabattus. Great-grandparents are James and Jean Marandola of Freeport.

Dawson Hawley, born Nov. 1 to Donnie and Korin Hawley of Auburn. Grandparents are Donald and Heidi Hawley of Auburn, Jay and Billie Jo Smith of Lewiston, and Philip and Donna Bridges of Standish.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: