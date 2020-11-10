ARUNDEL

Historical society observes Veteran’s Day

The Arundel Historical Society will sponsor Veteran’s Day observances at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the memorial in front of the Arundel Town Firehall, located at Limerick and Mountain Roads.

There will be a short ceremony commemorating veterans and the placing of flowers at the memorial.

Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced as per COVID guidelines. All are welcomed to attend.

AUBURN

Join discussion on water quality

Friends of Lake Stewards of Maine water quality staff will hold its bi-weekly Water Quality Zoom meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Join this online discussion to share observations about changes that you have observed in the lake or surrounding environment during your time as a volunteer lake monitor. This discussion may include both non-living (abiotic) and living (biotic) changes in the open lake, the littoral zone, riparian and shoreline areas, and the upland watershed.

The meeting will begin with an overview of what is known about ways in which lakes experience both natural and anthropogenic-influenced changes over time, after which we invite you to share your observations and raise questions for the group.

This meeting was re-scheduled from the planned Nov. 5 session.

To register, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEqduitrzkvH9J1-hl54Q3yhGMzyQTaIMe9

KENNEBUNKPORT

Library releases events for the week

Louis T. Graves Memorial Library will host the following events this week, online:

– Storytime with Ms. Terri at 10 am. Friday on Facebook. Join her for a story, songs, and maybe a craft.

– Computer Q & A, from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday.

– The Home for the Holidays online fundraiser kicks off at 10 a.m. Nov. 16 featuring themed baskets for sale through Dec. 1 and including a variety of items and specialty packages. For more details, go to 32auctions.com/HOMEFOR.

Also, Friends of the Library members have been sewing face masks for all summer, that are now available for sale. The cotton masks, come in various sizes and patterns, are adjustable and cost $10 each. All proceeds benefit the library.

For more information, call 967-2778.

CASTINE

Maritime academy board to hold quarterly meeting

The Board of Trustees of Maine Maritime Academy will hold their quarterly meeting from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday via Zoom.

This meeting will include several divisional reports and actions. Members of the public interested in virtually attending the meeting may do so by requesting an invitation from the Secretary to the Board of Trustees, Janet Acker at 326-2220 or [email protected]

For more information, visit mainemaritime.edu.

PORTLAND

Parish to offer signed Masses

Fr. Kevin Hughes, S.J., parochial vicar of Our Lady of Hope Parish in Portland, will offer a signed Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday and again on the third Sunday of each month at St. Pius X Church, located on 492 Ocean Ave.

All are welcome at the Masses, particularly members of the deaf community, to join in prayer either in person or via livestream at ladyofhopemaine.org.

