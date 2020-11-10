A curbside baked bean dinner, to include 1 pint of pea beans, 1 pint of American chop suey, red hot dogs, half a pint of coleslaw, sliced Italian bread and frosted cake. 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook.Cost: $10. Reservations recommended by Thursday by calling 854-9157, Ext. 10 or email: [email protected] Face masks and social distancing required. Pickup will be curbside in the Church Street lot.

