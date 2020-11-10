“Over 30,300 or 16.8% of Maine students are missing so many days of school that they are academically at risk. Chronic absence, missing 10% or more of school due to absence for any reason – excused or unexcused – means students are less likely to read proficiently by third grade, more likely to fail in middle school and eventually drop out of high school. Missing school, even in kindergarten, has consequences.” (Count Me In website, Nov. 5, 2020)

COVID-19 has impacted many lives. Deaths in the United States exceed 235,000, unemployment has increased since February, and anxiety and depression in adults and children is on the rise. The economic and social disruption caused by the pandemic is real and devastating.

Education has also been disrupted. Success in school begins with being at school. COVID-19 has dramatically impacted the ability of students to be in school. As districts in Maine try to comply with the framework for reopening schools, many districts opened in a hybrid system where students attend in person half the time, and, for many students, this results in attending school less than 50% of the time.

There has never been a time where every minute of quality instruction counts more than it does right now! I see amazing efforts by our teachers trying to make every moment of instruction count in RSU 5. Teachers are striving to increase synchronous learning where students log on while at home to interact with students that are learning in person at school. Through the use of technology, students at home can participate in the instruction being delivered in the classroom. This was not possible during the pandemic of 1918, and even in 2020, zooming from home is not as meaningful as interacting with others while at school. However, it is far better than not being engaged with teachers or classmates while at home.

RSU 5 is exploring partnerships with other organizations. Beginning Nov. 9, our elementary students who are in hybrid learning will have an opportunity to experience outdoor learning at Wolfe Neck Farm. The Farm Discovery School is a half-day program that engages students in five distinct curriculum areas. Classroom experiences will be enriched in an outdoor setting in which students can explore animal husbandry, plant-based food production, woods and water ecology, farm science and research projects, and outdoor living skills. This is an excellent opportunity for RSU 5 to partner with a community organization to increase instructional time while engaging our students in experiential learning.

In light of the reduction in time, teachers are also compacting curriculum by identifying essential skills so that in-person learning will have the greatest impact. During the pandemic it is critical that we continue to explore other ways to maximize instruction for our students.

School attendance is a strong predictor of student performance. While cases of COVID-19 surge, children should stay home when they are truly sick or symptomatic to reduce the spread of the virus. But if they are not sick, it is important to create strong partnerships between families, students and school by ensuring that consistent school attendance is a high priority. Focusing on making every minute count from the time the child enters pre-K will not only help them be more prepared and successful in college, but equally important, it prepares them for success in their future workplace. RSU 5 strives to inspire and support every learner by challenging minds, building character, sparking creativity and nurturing passions. We owe it to our students to make every minute count as we work to fulfill this mission.

