The Falmouth Community Supper Planning Committee heartily thanks Falmouth’s community members who contributed to and participated in this year’s Oct. 22 Virtual Community Supper. It was a heartwarming and uplifting experience.

Thanks to Rivalries for preparing 200 turkey dinners that our host Falmouth churches and faith communities provided to home bound residents, and for the restaurant’s own donation of 200 apple crisps. Thanks to the Boy Scouts for delivering the dinners, and to the Girl Scouts for the hopeful messages they added and the very cool puzzle placemats they made. And thanks to all of you who bought take-out from Falmouth’s restaurants to eat at home while watching our one hour online Falmouth “Show.”

Thanks to all the show’s contributors, from Falmouth’s authors, musicians, artists, historians, business owners and managers, town administrators, police, librarians, EMTs, teachers, councilors, legislators and medical staff, ranging from video performances to photos of them waving, sometimes masked, to the community – letting us all know that we can count on one another during this pandemic.

Many thanks to the town manager for his support and for providing the town’s TV channel for the show and the help of its very talented IT expert. And thanks to the Northern Forecaster for covering the story of the Virtual Supper on Oct. 1. (You can still see the show at youtube.com/user/FalmouthMaine by clicking on the lower left square.)

Finally, thanks to all who donated to the Falmouth Food Pantry as they have done in the past at the in-person suppers.

“See” you, one way or the other, next Oct. 21!

Falmouth Community Supper Planning sub-committee

