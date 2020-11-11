PORTLAND – Charles Brian Bonetti, 90, passed away peacefully in his home on Nov. 7, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was born July 1, 1930 in Pittsfield, Mass., the son of Helen Mathis and Charles Delorey and raised by his adopted father John Bonetti.Mr. Bonetti served in the United States Navy until September 1952, where he was a Hospital Corpsman. He was awarded the Bronze Star and a Permanent Citation by the Commanding General, 1st Marine Division as recognition of his courageous action during operations against the armed enemy in Korea despite being wounded twice and armed only with a pistol. “His valiant leadership and courageous fighting spirit served to inspire the men of his company to heroic endeavor in seizing the objective and reflect the highest credit upon Hospital Corpsman Third Class Bonetti and the United States Naval Service.” – G.C. Thomas Major General US Marine Corps. He received numerous awards including the Navy Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with 3 Bronze Stars, United Nations Service Medal. On November 11, 2012 US Senator Susan Collins recognized him for “fighting bravely on the battle front of tyranny that threatened the world” Thanking him for his service and sacrifices he made in the name of freedom and congratulating him for “meritorious service in the United States Navy and his dedication to safeguarding our country.”Mr. Bonetti’s whole life was devoted to his loving wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family. He embraced everyone.The love of his life was his wife, Maryann (Minervino) Bonetti. They were married March 31, 1951. They would have been married 70 years this March. After retirement from Brunswick Naval Air Station he and Maryann would spend winters at Disney World in Florida where they made many happy memories.Mr. Bonetti loved teaching and playing sports with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid cyclist, biking over 10,000 miles each year. He was a frequent participant in the Trek Across Maine. Mr. Bonetti was a long-time communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and a member of the Holy Name Society. He enjoyed participating in the annual St. Peter’s Annual Italian Bazaar. Mr. Bonetti also enjoyed participating in the Magic of Christmas Chorus where he was known as “Charlie One Note” for being the only tenor that could reach the high note in Handel’s Messiah. He was a gifted and talented man.He is survived by three daughters, Concetta Bonetti, Lisa Bonetti and Mary Creenan and her husband Patrick and two sons, John Bonetti and Salvatore Bonetti and his wife Barbara; along with a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he cherished dearly.Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Portland. Burial with military honors will be held in Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.Chuck’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the medical professionals, Veteran’s organizations, home health aides, and friends for the prayers, care and compassion he received. He touched so many lives and will forever live on in our hearts.To share memories of Chuck or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.comIn lieu of flowers,contributions may be made to:K9 on the Front LinePO Box 8823Portland, ME 04104﻿

Guest Book