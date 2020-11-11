HOLLIS – Sheila Nancy Jordan, 80, passed away peacefully at Ledgewood Manor on Nov. 8, 2020. She was born in Portland on Oct. 9, 1940, a daughter of the late William and Sylvia (McKenney) Quinn.

Sheila was a longtime deacon at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and worked in healthcare

She will always be remembered as a classy and proper woman who was always willing to help those in need. Her family will also remember her as a devoted mother and grandmother.

She was predeceased by her husband Robert Jordan Jr.

Sheila is survived by her children, Darryl, Scott, Stephen, Lynn Marshall and Laurie Brown; brother, Dennis Quinn; and many grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Friday Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery, 83 Stanley Road in Springvale.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Guest Book