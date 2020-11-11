PORTLAND – Donald Gilbert Knight of 158 North Street, Portland, Maine, passed away on Nov 6, 2020, with his loving family by his side.

Don was born in Camden, the youngest of six children of Harvey Niven Knight and Annie Gillis Knight. His father was from Lincolnville and his mother was from Newfoundland, Canada. Don attended schools in Camden and graduated from Islesboro High School.

Don was predeceased by his beloved wife, Patricia; his mother and father; and his siblings John, Joseph, Winfield, Marion, and Ruth.

He is survived by daughters Ernestine (Tina) Atkins and husband Anthony Atkins, Barbara Chandler; and a special niece, Ilene Knight; Don’s three grandsons, Joseph and Christopher Auger and Charles Chandler; two great-granddaughters, Payton and Hayleigh Auger; and many nieces and nephews.

Don was an automotive bookkeeper and office manager at Henley Kimball Co. for over 20 years. In 1988, Don began working in the offices of Portland Adult Education. He retired in June of 2000. After retirement, Don volunteered for the Salvation Army, the AIDS Foundation, and Opportunity Alliance as a senior companion. Don excelled as he visited the elderly and disabled at various private and group homes. He retired from Opportunity Alliance in 2013. Don received a Governor’s Award for service and volunteerism from Governor’s John Baldacci and Paul Lepage. Don’s name is inscribed on Maine’s Role of Honor. Don was active with the Alzheimer’s Association.

Don had a quick wit and loved telling jokes. He always had a smile on his face. Don will be sorely missed by his beloved family.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.

