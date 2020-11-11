St. Brigid students jump into fundraiser

The St. Brigid School Fire 5K, Harvest Fair and Fun Run have become autumn staples in Portland, family events designed to not only build community, but also raise money for the school.

“Fundraising during COVID-19 caused us to re-imagine how to engage the community in a new way this year,” Principal Bill Burke said.

The students “jumped” at the chance to help out during a Jump-A-Thon held Oct. 19-23. Family, friends and businesses sponsored the event and ensured all 264 students had a jump rope to use.

In total, the Jump-A-Thon raised over $20,100. The original goal was $8,000.

Students completed 46,754 jumps during the Jump-A-Thon and as a result of passing the fundraising goal, the whole student body will receive a snow cone treat.

“The Jump-A-Thon was an exciting way to bring the whole St. Brigid community together,” said Melinda Bedard, a parent co-chair on the event’s committee. “Not only was it a successful fundraiser, but seeing the students have fun and reach their goals was unbelievably rewarding.”

Waynflete’s Drake Award winner

Waynflete School’s Board of Trustees has chosen Hilary Huber Holm, class of 1982, as this year’s recipient of the 2020 Drake Award.

The award honors those who inspire others to support Waynflete and its mission and who have given years of outstanding service to the school.

Holm filled a number of roles over her nine years on the school’s Board of Trustees, including vice president, treasurer and as a member of several committees. According to the school, her work to support Waynflete’s mission is evident in her years of volunteer work and her leadership support of the school’s annual fund and capital campaigns. As a member of the Centennial Committee, Holm was involved in planning the school’s yearlong celebration. She was also a member of the Alumni Leadership Council and served as alumni class agent and parent agent for the Waynflete Fund.

Foundation awards over $48,000 to Portland teachers

The Foundation for Portland Public Schools has completed its 12th annual fall teacher grants program cycle, during which more than 60 teachers have been awarded grants totaling $48,595.

The grants will impact over 8,000 students at all grade levels in 16 schools across the district.

The funding will cover such items and initiatives as kits of materials for students to use during remote learning; remote visits from artists, authors and community activists; community partnerships to start affinity groups for Black, Indigenous and People of Color students; resources for a mental health book club and more.

Matt Bernstein, a teacher at Casco Bay High School and grant recipient, shared his gratitude: “The FPPS Grants Program is instrumental to my practice. I am extremely grateful for the support and the opportunity to bring in experts and engage students in varied ways of learning.”

