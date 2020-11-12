PORTLAND – Irene M. Scott, 89, of Read Street, died peacefully on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at Gosnell Hospice House following a brief illness. Irene was born in Van Buren, Maine on March 27, 1931, the daughter of the late William L. and Elizabeth (Michaud) Cantin.

On Oct. 13, 1951 Irene married Richard L. Scott at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland.

Irene worked as the manager of H.H. Hayes Drug Store, retiring after 37 years. She then worked in the office of Dr. Robert Weinstein and even after retiring a second time, unable to remain idle, she would work in the office one day a week; she worked for a time for Dr. Robert Taylor two days a week cleaning and organizing the office.

In her spare time Irene enjoyed traveling and camping, doing ceramics, arts and crafts, cooking, working in the yard mowing and shoveling, and sewing. She was a very active member of St. Pius X Church in Portland and would often volunteer at Beano making sandwiches and helping serve.

Irene was predeceased by her husband, Richard L. Scott in 2013, a sister, Estell Sewell, two brothers, Leonard and Louis Cantin. She is survived by her son, David L. and his wife Debra Scott of Portland; two grandchildren, Ryan and his wife Nicole Scott of Gorham, and Christina and her husband Michael Kiebish of Massachusetts; five great- grandchildren, Lauren Scott of Gorham, Emily, Haley, Olivia, and Madison Kiebish all of Massachusetts; a brother, Richard and his wife Cathy Cantin of Naples, a brother-in-law, William Scott of Portland; several nieces and nephews.

A visiting hour celebrating Irene’s life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland, Maine. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church, Portland. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Irene’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish

may make contributions in her memory to:

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

290 US Route 1, Suite 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

