SCARBOROUGH – Benjamin Donnell Chase, 75, of Scarborough passed away on Nov. 5, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Ben was born in Portland to Harold Sr. and Annie L. Chase on March 5, 1945.

He graduated from Scarborough High School in 1965 before entering the service in 1966. He served in the U.S. Navy in the Western Pacific and Vietnam onboard the U.S.S. Camden before joining the reserves in 1969.

Soon after Ben returned home, he joined the Scarborough Fire Department. He served on the department for more than 50 years and the Black Point Station was his second home. If he was on duty or not and no matter what hour, you could always find him there. Ben trained dozens of members on how to operate the ladder truck and was recently promoted to Honorary Captain of Engine 1/Ladder 2. He also served on the Scarborough Fire Police and was a member of the American Legion and Moose Lodge.

Ben owned his own small business and loved plowing in the Winter and mowing lawns. He also worked at Len Libby Candies making candy just like his mother once did.

Ben loved spending time with his family and friends. He especially loved deer hunting, spending time at camp and going to the races. One of his favorite summer weekends was Casco Days where he loved to play bingo. He was well known for taking “shortcuts “ that weren’t short, leaving races early to beat traffic and whistling to every song on the radio. He also liked to play cribbage and work on puzzles.

Ben was predeceased by his parents; five sisters and a brother. He is survived by two sisters, Jane Moses and Joan Deering; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Burial will follow at the Black Point Cemetery.

Ben’s family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the employees of Compassus.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be given to Engine 1/Ladder 2 Fire Department in Scarborough for new tables and chairs

Guest Book